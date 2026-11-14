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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Bhavya Mann clinches overall title in ladies’ amateur golf tournament

Chandigarh: Bhavya Mann clinches overall title in ladies’ amateur golf tournament

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Winners of the Punjab Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in Chandigarh.
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Bhavya Mann emerged as the overall champion at the Max India Championship Cup, carding a gross total of 231 to clinch the title in the Handicap 0-30 Overall Gross category during the Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Amreen Sandhu finished as first runner-up with a gross score of 234, while Aarushi Sharma secured second runner-up honours with 237.

In the Neelu Chopra Championship Cup, played for Handicap 0-30 Overall Nett, Ashi Jain took the winner’s trophy. Ashi enjoyed further success in the Gold Division. In the Bajwa Cup (Handicap 0 to 18), she claimed the Gross prize with a score of 253, finishing ahead of runner-up Shalini Sheoran on 257.

The Max Silver Salver for Gold Division Nett was won by Suchitra Sharma with a nett score of 224. Sonaal Choudhri finished as runner-up. In the Silver Division, Neelam Kumar dominated the Handicap 19-24 category. She won the Silver Bowl for Gross with 281, edging out Hema Bedi by a single stroke on 282.

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Neelam completed a fine double by also winning the S Gian Singh Kalsi Memorial Cup for Nett in the same handicap category. Deepika was the runner-up with a nett score of 223.

Meanwhile, the Neelu Chopra Challenge Trophy for Seniors (60-plus years), played over 36 holes, Veera Singh emerged as the Gross Winner with a two-day total of 195. In the Nett event, Harleen Giran locked the title by posting 148, followed by Smita Atre (151). For the Pali Sukarchakia Memorial Trophy for Super-Seniors (70-plus years), played over 36 holes, Harinder Grewal (195) lead as the Gross winner, while the Nett category, Binny Bath (152) overpowered his opponents.

In the Max Junior Shield (U-18), Aarushi Sharma won the shield with a gross of 160, followed by Bhakti Mansukhani with a gross score of 170. In the Sub-Junior Shield (U-12), Gairat Kahlon posted a total score of 172 to win the event, followed by Pareesa Pradhan (192). In the Cart Division, Renu Diwan logged win by defeating Baljinder Mangat.

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