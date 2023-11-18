Chandigarh bids adieu to art historian BN Goswamy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Renowned art historian Dr BN Goswamy (90) breathed his last this morning. He was under treatment at the PGIMER for a lung infection. People from various walks of life expressed sorrow at his demise.

Dr Goswamy’s last rites were held in the presence of a diverse gathering, including bureaucrats and notable personalities like Justice SS Sodhi (retd) and former Manipur Governor Gurbachan Jagat, at the Sector 25 cremation ground.

Dr Goswamy's wife, Karuna, was also an art historian. She died in 2020. He is survived by his daughter Malavika.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit extended his heartfelt condolences. Besides, Home Secretary Nitin Yadav and Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh visited Dr Goswamy’s residence to pay their respects.

Condolence messages also poured in on social media with people remembering Dr Goswamy as a “rigorous scholar” and a “warm, elegant, empathetic presence”.

Fondly known as BNG in art circles, Dr Goswamy quit the civil services in 1958 to follow a career in academics and research.

The late historian — a Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awardee — played a pivotal role in advancing the understanding and appreciation of art. Purohit acknowledged the immense dedication and scholarship of Dr Goswamy, both as an art historian and critic, who left “an indelible legacy that will continue to inspire future generations”.

Dr Goswamy was a colossal figure in the field of art not only in India but across the world. Best known for his path-breaking work on the pahari style of paintings and Indian miniature paintings, Dr Goswamy authored over 20 books. Recognising his significant contributions, the Union Government honoured Dr Goswamy with Padma Shri in 1998, followed by the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2008, marking his lasting impact on the cultural and artistic landscape of India.

His latest book, “The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry and Proverbs”, explores all the varied ways in which cats have made themselves a home in art, literature, and speech. He had delivered a lecture on the subject on October 26 in Chandigarh.