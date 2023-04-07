Chandigarh: Biker held with fake No. plate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch of UT police has arrested a man with a bike bearing a fake number. Rupinder Singh (34) of Dera Bassi was held riding the bike bearing a Chandigarh number plate on the road separating Sectors 11 and 15. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Cash stolen from donation box

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole around Rs 25,000 in cash from the donation box of a gurdwara at Palsora village. The theft took place on the intervening night of April 4 and 5. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. TNS

Resident duped of Rs 1.04 lakh

Chandigarh: A Sector 23 resident was duped of Rs 1.04 lakh by a fraudster on the pretext of helping him get a passport. Complainant Jaswinder Singh claimed the suspect transferred money from his bank account in lieu of facilitating him in getting a passport. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

PO in murder case held after 2 yrs

Chandigarh: Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO) in a murder case who had been on the run for the past two years has been arrested by the Crime Branch of UT police. Sandeep was murdered allegedly by Akash, Aman, Vikas and Virender in August 2020. Three suspects were arrested, while Virender, a Maloya resident, evaded cops. During the trial, Virender was declared a PO by the local court in January 2022. He was arrested from Sector 43 on April 5. He was produced before the court on Thursday that remanded him in judicial custody.