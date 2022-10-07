Chandigarh: Biker killed in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a hit-and-run case, a 30-year-old two-wheeler rider died while a scooterist was injured after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle on the road separating Sectors 2 and 11. The police said scooterist Ajit Singh, a resident of Mani Majra, and motorcyclist Jaran Singh Rawat of Sector 2 were hit by an unidentified vehicle, which sped away after the accident. The injured were taken to the PGI, where Karan was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Man held with 148 gm heroin

Chandigarh: The Operations Cell of UT police arrested a suspected drug peddler with 148 gm heroin. The police said the suspect, Sonu, a resident of Dadu Majra, was arrested near the Sector 39 grain market with the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Deposit cash at SBI mobile van

Chandigarh: The State Bank of India here has introduced an automated cash deposit and withdrawal machine (ADWM) mobile van to offer mobile cash deposit and withdrawal services to customers. This mobile van will move in various markets of Chandigarh and Panchkula. Vinod Jaiswal, Chief General Manager, SBI, local head office, Chandigarh, flagged off the ADWM mobile van on Thursday. TNS

YPS eves shine in basketball meet

Mohali: Hosts Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, won the All-India IPSC U-14 Basketball (Girls) Tournament by defeating Emerald Heights International School, Indore. The Mohali team logged a (40-27) win to lift the title. Amitoz Kaur was declared as the highest scorer of the tournament as she scored 75 points. Adyaa Sahu of Lawrence School, Lovedale, was declared as the most promising player of the tournament. The event concluded with the handing over of medals, trophies and certificates to the winning and participating teams.