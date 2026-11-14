Chandigarh biker Prithvi Dhillon bags supercross league contract

City’s 26-year-old professional biker Prithvi Dhillon has emerged as the only rider from the north to be picked by Gujarat Trailblazers for representing the franchise in the Season 3 of Indian Supercross Racing League 2026. He will be racing in the Indian Future Category, which will be held in three rounds in different parts of the country.

As many as 27 riders from across India registered for auction in Indian Future Category, while only six riders (one rider per team) got the entry into the group, with Dhillon emerging as one among the selected. “The organisers of the Indian Supercross Racing League used to hold events earlier in the name of Pune Invitational Supercross. Riders from abroad have also been invited to take part in this event. The racing would take place in stadium by building artificial track by foreigners. Just like AMA Supercross (by the American Motorsports Association), the track will be very challenging featuring multiple jumps and turns,” said an elated Dhillon.

The Indian Supercross Racing League completed its Season 3 rider auction in Pune, with six franchises spending a combined Rs 4.5 crore to sign riders for the upcoming championship. The auction attracted 135 registrations, including 105 international and 30 Indian riders, with 42 athletes eventually securing contracts, in different categories. While Australian rider Luke Clout emerged as the biggest signing of the auction by attracting Rs 21.46 lakh, India’s Rugved Barguje bagged Rs 6.5 lakh. The auction featured participants from France, Australia, the USA, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. The season will feature four categories including 450cc International, 250cc International, 250cc India Asia Mix and 250cc Group A Foreign Bikes Only - Indian Futures.

Dhillon has, so far, participated in nearly 34 racing events at the national and international circuits, and won many medals. Taking inspiration from his father Jatinder Pal Singh and uncle Jeevan Jeet Singh, the youngster started his passion for motorsport, and finished second in the Junior Class of the MRF Mogrip National Supercross 4th Championship Round in 2015. “This was the turning point of my life, which encouraged me to take forward my love and passion for bike to professional level,” added Dhillon, who also did some assignments as a part-time stuntman. “The picking by Gujarat Trailblazers is a huge chance for me to make it big for the future events. I have been lined-up with some major competitive international events near the year end, and performing at the Indian Supercross Racing League will put me well on the national and international circuit amid high competition,” said Dhillon. The Indian Futures category is a new addition to this championship and aims to provide a platform for emerging Indian riders. A total of 30 Indian riders registered across the Indian Futures and 250cc India Asia Mix categories