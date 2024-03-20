Chandigarh BJP chief replies to UT on nameplate row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra today replied to the District Election Officer, UT, that installation of “Modi Ka Parivar” nameplates at houses in Maloya is a volunteer act of their occupants and done before the model code of conduct came into force. As such, it was not violation of the poll code.

“We do understand that no permission is required for any volunteered or independent act of an individual concerning his own private house/property. Rather, removing them forcibly from their premises, without their permission, may be objectionable. It is completely an individual act of house owner/occupier and there is no involvement or interference on behalf of the party,” added Malhotra in the reply.

