Chandigarh: BJP councillors oppose passage of table agenda without debate in House

BJP councillors on Tuesday objected to the approval of development works and policy decisions through table agendas without discussion during the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting held on July 31, alleging that proposals involving projects worth hundreds of crores were passed in haste. A delegation led by former Mayor Anup Gupta and councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana met Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, demanding that the proposals be brought back before the House for detailed deliberation.

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Rana alleged that several important agendas were introduced when a majority of councillors had already left the meeting. He claimed that agenda papers running into several pages and involving projects worth crores were circulated at the last moment, leaving councillors with no time to study them.

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Among the agendas cleared was the proposal to float a Request for Proposal (RFP) for selecting an agency to process dry and mixed waste at the existing 200-tonne-per-day dry waste processing plant in Sector 25. Another proposal involved a project worth more than Rs 200 crore to replace the ageing pipeline carrying water from Kajouli Water Works to Sector 39.

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Rana also pointed out that a proposal to revise property tax on commercial properties from 3 per cent to 12 per cent, had earlier been introduced through a table agenda.