Chandigarh: BJP hoists party flag at 614 booths on foundation day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

The BJP city unit today celebrated its foundation day by hoisting party flag at 614 booths in Chandigarh.

After hoisting a flag at the party office in Sector 33, city unit president Jitender Pal Malhotra said 11 presidents of the BJP from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to incumbent JP Nadda, all reached this position not due to “nepotism of Nehru-Gandhi clan, but by working day and night in the interest of the nation and the party”.

“This is the reason why the nearly 140-year-old Congress is today marginalised and in a span of just 44 years, the BJP is firmly in command of the country,” he said.

“Today, the BJP has become the country’s largest political party in terms of seats in the Lok Sabha and the world’s largest political party in terms of organisational strength and is moving towards crossing 400 seats in the 2024 General Election,” Malhotra said.

“There is a race not only among the common people, but also among the leaders of opposition parties to join the BJP. In recent times, senior leaders of Congress, AAP and many other major parties have joined the BJP. This is the result of the development and public welfare works of BJP’s policies and 10 years of government under the able leadership of Modi,” he said.

