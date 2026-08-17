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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh BJP issues show-cause notice to councillor over demand for party president’s resignation

Chandigarh BJP issues show-cause notice to councillor over demand for party president’s resignation

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Ward No. 14 Councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu for making public statements against the party leadership.

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The notice was issued by BJP Chandigarh General Secretary Ramveer Bhatti. In the show-cause notice, the councillor has been asked to submit his reply to the party president within three days.

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BJP’s former Senior Deputy Mayor and Councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu had sought the resignation of Chandigarh BJP President Jatinder Pal Malhotra over comments allegedly made by Malhotra against the Punjabi community.

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While Malhotra claimed that his comments had been misinterpreted, Sandhu, in a video released on social media from Australia, demanded Malhotra’s resignation. Later, he also raised the issue in the General House of the Municipal Corporation through video conferencing.

Ramveer Bhatti said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a disciplined political organisation where organisational dignity, discipline and collective leadership are given the highest priority. Every worker and elected representative of the party is expected to uphold the dignity of the organisation and perform their responsibilities with sincerity and restraint.

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He said that making public statements against the party leadership is not in accordance with organisational discipline. Taking serious note of the matter, the party has sought an explanation from Councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu through the show-cause notice.

Ramveer Bhatti categorically stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will never tolerate indiscipline within the organisation. He said that the BJP’s strong organisational structure is based on discipline, collective leadership and unity among its workers.

He further said that every party worker has the right to express his or her views, but organisational matters should be raised through appropriate party forums and established organisational channels rather than through public statements.

The BJP respects the views and sentiments of every worker, but the dignity and discipline of the organisation cannot be compromised.

Ramveer Bhatti said that issuing a show-cause notice is part of the party’s established disciplinary process and provides the concerned person with an opportunity to present his explanation before the organisation.

He expressed confidence that the concerned councillor would present his response before the party and ensure adherence to organisational discipline and dignity in the future.

He reiterated that unity, discipline and collective leadership are the core strengths of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and that the principles of organisational discipline apply equally to everyone.

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