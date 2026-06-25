Chandigarh BJP leaders slam Congress over Emergency

Two BJP leaders on Wednesday stated slammed the Congress for imposing the nationwide Emergency on June 25, 1975.

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Addressing a press conference here, former city BJP president and co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh BJP Sanjay Tandon said it was the darkest day in the history of Indian democracy. Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the Emergency deeply wounded India’s democratic system.

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