Chandigarh BJP Mahila Morcha stages protest against Rahul Gandhi

The Mahila Morcha of the city BJP today staged a protest against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his alleged conduct towards women police personnel.

Led by Chandigarh Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Sonam Verma, a large number of women office-bearers and party workers took out a march from the BJP state office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 towards Congress Bhawan in Sector 35.

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Raising slogans against the Congress leadership, the protesters highlighted the issues of woman dignity, self-respect and the need to maintain decorum in public life.

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The protest followed videos that surfaced after an Opposition protest against the Election Commission in Delhi on October 7. The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had behaved inappropriately towards women police personnel during the incident.

The BJP said women police personnel performed their duties to maintain law and order and deserved dignity and respect. Treating them respectfully was the responsibility of every citizen and public representative, it added.

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BJP Chandigarh Pradesh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the dignity and respect of women must remain above political ideologies.

Former BJP Chandigarh Pradesh president Sanjay Tandon said respect for women was the foundation of a civilised society. While the right to protest was an essential part of democracy, maintaining decorum and respecting the law during demonstrations were equally important, he added.