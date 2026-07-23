Chandigarh BJP protests Cong bid to gherao PM’s residence

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest against the Congress’ attempt to gherao the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest was held under the leadership of local unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

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Party workers marched from the party’s state office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 towards the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 to express their resentment. But the workers were stopped by the police in Sector 34 and not allowed to move any further. A large contingent of police force was deployed and barricades were installed to stop the workers.

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Malhotra, Himachal Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Tandon, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi, local unit general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, former Mayors Ravikant Sharma and Rajesh Kalia, Pradesh Yuva Morcha president Abhay Jha and office-bearers of various morchas took part in the protest.

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During the stir, workers raised slogans against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, expressing their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi were frustrated by the growing popularity of the Prime Minister and the continuous development taking place across the country.

Tandon said that the politics being pursued by the Congress against Modi was not acceptable to the people of the country. Joshi said that the Congress and Rahul had no issue to present before the people and so, they were relying only on protest, falsehood and negative politics.