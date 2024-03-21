Chandigarh BJP secretary pedals around with ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ message on body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

City BJP secretary Sanjeev Rana today got ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ written on his chest and back and cycled around the city.

Unhappy over the removal of ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ nameplates from his and around 300 other houses in Maloya. “It was done to send a message that Modiji can be removed from nameplates, but not from our hearts,” said Rana.

Bare-chested, he went around Sectors 15, 16, 22, 37, 38 and other areas.

