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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh-born Amandeep Johl, Kapil Dev’s golf partner, elected Captain of Delhi Golf Club

Chandigarh-born Amandeep Johl, Kapil Dev’s golf partner, elected Captain of Delhi Golf Club

Businessman Raj Khanna defeats former Supreme Court judge Vikramjit Sen to become president

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:00 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh-born Amandeep Johal was elected captain with 237 votes. Image credit/Linkedin/@Amandeep Johl
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Businessman Raj Khanna on Saturday defeated former Supreme Court judge Vikramjit Sen to become president of the prestigious Delhi Golf Club for 2026-27.

Khanna, a long-time club member and former captain, polled 320 votes against Sen’s 287.

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Chandigarh-born Amandeep Johl was elected captain with 237 votes, defeating Col Mohit Nasa (217) and Greesh Bindra (152). Johl, former India cricket captain Kapil Dev’s golf partner, is also CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), where Dev is president.

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Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who was expected to vote, did not arrive. His relative, former Congress MLA-turned-BJP leader Arvind Khanna, attended to cast his vote.

Twelve of 14 General Committee candidates were elected, with golfer Gaurav Ghei polling the highest 468 votes.

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The three-tier contest drew a wide spectrum of candidates, including a Supreme Court judge, retired IAS and IRS officers, Army veterans, international golfers, corporate executives and professionals.

Established in the early 1930s and incorporated in 1950, the club has the 18-hole Lodhi Course and nine-hole Peacock Course. It also houses nine heritage structures, including the ASI-protected Barah Khamba tomb, Lal Bangla and Sayyid Abid’s tomb.

The heritage dimension has assumed significance amid the Centre’s moves to reclaim prime government-leased land occupied by legacy institutions. The Delhi Gymkhana was ordered to surrender its 27.3-acre premises, while the Centre has also taken possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground and 53.242 acres of Delhi Race Club land.

Several members contrasted the club with the Gymkhana, citing its sporting record and international role. It has hosted major international events since the 1960s and has associations with Peter Thomson and Gary Player.

Election issues included course renewal, green cover, heritage restoration, professional golf, junior development, governance, food and beverage standards, course maintenance and member services.

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