Chandigarh-born voluntary blood donation movement now a national model: Governor

The voluntary blood donation movement, which originated in Chandigarh, has emerged as a national model, with the city leading the country in blood collection from voluntary donors, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the All-India Motivators Meet 2026, organised by the Blood Bank Society, Chandigarh, Kataria paid tribute to Padma Shri awardee Kanta Krishen, credited with spearheading the voluntary blood donation movement in the Tricity and across the country through her sustained efforts.

The meet was organised in her memory to recognise her pioneering contribution and bring together those working to promote voluntary blood donation.

The Governor presented the first Federation of Blood Donor Organisations of India (FBDOI) Kanta Krishen Lifetime Achievement Award to M.L. Sarin, president of the Blood Bank Society, Chandigarh, in recognition of his over 60 years of contribution to the movement. Sarin has donated blood 115 times.

Advertisement

The FBDOI H.D. Shourie Memorial Award was presented to Amit Banerjee for his 36-year association with the voluntary blood donation movement. The FBDOI Mother Teresa Memorial Award went to the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, Hyderabad, while the Mahesh Bhai Memorial Award was presented to the Red Cross Blood Centre, Ahmedabad.

In his welcome address, Sarin recalled Kanta Krishen’s pioneering work, describing her as the Mother of Voluntary Blood Donation in India. He said she was introduced to the cause by the then Head of Department, Dr J.G. Jolly.

He urged the Chandigarh Administration to document her contribution on its official website under the title ‘Social Heritage of Chandigarh’.

Advertisement

Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, recalled his days as a resident doctor when Dr Jolly encouraged him to donate blood for a patient. He highlighted the contribution of the Blood Bank Society and said Chandigarh ranked first in the country in collecting blood from voluntary donors.

General VP Malik, president of the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation, commended the motivators for their sustained efforts and noted the role of women in bringing about changes in social practices, citing Kanta Krishen’s contribution as a leading example.

Delegates from 22 states and Union Territories participated in the meet. New norms and criteria for motivating voluntary blood donors were discussed, alongside interactive quizzes, real-life experiences and innovative approaches to encouraging donations.

Advertisement

The conference was jointly organised by the Blood Bank Society, Chandigarh, the Federation of Blood Donor Organisations of India, the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology, Chandigarh, and the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation.