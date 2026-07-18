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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh boy Madhavan secures AIR 44 in NEET re-examination

Chandigarh boy Madhavan secures AIR 44 in NEET re-examination

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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From left: Madhvan Mahajan (AIR 44), Ashi Goyal (AIR 29) and Samarth Saini (Air 70) after the declaration of the NEET re-examination results. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Madhavan Mahajan secured an All India Rank of 44 to emerge as Chandigarh topper in the NEET-UG re-examination, the results of which were declared today. City’s Harshul Garg secured AIR 66 and Samarth Saini recorded AIR 70. All three are students of ALLEN Career Institute, Chandigarh.

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Aashi Goyal (AIR 29) and Arnav Jindal (AIR 50), also from the same institute, came out with flying colours in the re-exam.

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Madhavan’s father works as radiologist and mother is a gynaecologist. His brother is pursuing MBBS. “I used to set my goal for the day and tried to execute it consistently. If I missed something from my plan I used to fit it into other days,” he added.

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Harshul Garg’s father is a doctor and mother a dentist. “I depended heavily on daily revision and learning from my mistakes. I aim to get admission to top medical research institute. After I heard about the NEET re-exam I was a little disappointed, but then I trusted by hard work and the God,” said Garg. Samarth Saini, who secured AIR 70, is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27. Both his parents are doctors, while brother is pursuing engineering.

“I used to do question solving in morning and theory in the afternoon and evening. I have not decided my future course yet, but I wish to contribute to research. I love swimming and table tennis. The NEET cancellation earlier was a horrible experience. I was under stress due to the uncertainty,” he added.

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Barnala girl scores AIR 29

Barnala girl Aashi Goyal, a student of ALLEN Institute, bagged AIR 29. Both her parents are doctors and she relied on discipline and consistency. “My study strategy was simple — waking up early, completing theory and revising the matter. In my free time, I would play lawn tennis or meditate,” she added.

Arnav Jindal, another student of the institute’s Mohali branch, secured AIR 50. He belongs to Lehragaga in Sangrur. His father is a businessman and mother a housewife. “I studied for less hours, but more efficiently. I used to study biology in the morning, then attend the class and revise notes and solve modules later in the day,” said Jindal.

Baltana boy bags AIR 63

Prakul Garg, resident of Baltana in Zirakpur and a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Sector 44, secured AIR 63. “I am thankful to my parents for their unconditional support and to every teacher at the school who mentored me with dedication,” said Prakul. His father is a businessman and mother is a teacher in GSSS Lohgarh.

Jalandhar resident Geetansh, a student of Aakash Educational Institutions, Chandigarh, bagged AIR 8. Four students from the institute are among top 10. Meanwhile, Krish Gupta secured AIR 15 and Rishit Singla got AIR 100.

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