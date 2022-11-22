Chandigarh boys beat AP in cricket

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

After facing defeat in their opening encounter, Chandigarh boys logged a seven-wicket win in the ongoing under-25 cricket tournament at Thiruvananthapuram today.

Batting first, Andhra Pradesh batters failed to face Chandigarh pacers and bundled out for 86 runs. Mohammad Ashad (4/11) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side, while Amit Shukla (3/26) remained the other main wicket taker. K Raju (25) was the lone top scorer for Andhra Pradesh. In reply, Chandigarh achieved the target in the 19th over by losing three wickets. Harnoor Singh (35) and Suye Narayan Yadav (25) ensured the team’s win. Chandigarh lads will play their third match against Mizoram on November 23.