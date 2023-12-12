Chandigarh boys beat Gujarat 17-0

Chandigarh, December 11
Chandigarh boys (subjunior) logged a 17-0 win over Gujarat in the opening match of the National Roller Hockey Championship.
The boys’ cadet team posted a record 4-0 win over Jammu & Kashmir. The local boys’ inline subjunior team won their first match against Tamil Nadu 1-0, while Punjab (girls’ squad) team defeated Chandigarh 10-0. Haryana’s subjunior (boys’ inline) team recorded a 9-0 win over Uttarakhand, while Ladakh boys defeated Andhra Pradesh 5-0.
In the mixed category, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir won their respective matches.
