Chandigarh boys beat Gujarat 17-0

Chandigarh, December 11

Chandigarh boys (subjunior) logged a 17-0 win over Gujarat in the opening match of the National Roller Hockey Championship.

The boys’ cadet team posted a record 4-0 win over Jammu & Kashmir. The local boys’ inline subjunior team won their first match against Tamil Nadu 1-0, while Punjab (girls’ squad) team defeated Chandigarh 10-0. Haryana’s subjunior (boys’ inline) team recorded a 9-0 win over Uttarakhand, while Ladakh boys defeated Andhra Pradesh 5-0.

In the mixed category, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir won their respective matches.

