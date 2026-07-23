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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh boys beat Puducherry by eight wickets

Chandigarh boys beat Puducherry by eight wickets

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:48 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh boys registered an eight-wicket victory over hosts Puducherry in the Under-19 Men’s Inter-State Tournament (Siechem Trophy 2026), keeping their hopes alive for qualifying in the final.

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With three wins, out of the five matches, Chandigarh is placed second after Goa.

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With one match remaining on July 24 against Goa, the city boys will eye nothing less than a win to qualify for the final.

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Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Puducherry batters were bundled out at 179 in 43.3 overs. Aahill Kachru top-scored with 62, while skipper and wicket-keeper P Shailesh Vaithianathan contributed 47.

Abhay Singh Gulia (2/36), Rupesh Yadav (2/24) and Sreshth Duggal (2/40) claimed equal share of wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Chandigarh chased the target by posting 182/2 in just 30.5 overs. The innings was built on useful partnerships, with opener Akul Bhanot scoring 41 off 51 balls, including six boundaries.

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After the first wicket fell, Rupesh Yadav continued his impressive run and scored 49 off 61 balls, with five boundries and a six. Meet Dahiya remained unbeaten at 68.

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