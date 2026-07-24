Chandigarh boys confirm berth in Siechem Trophy final

Chandigarh lads confirmed their berth in the in the final of the U-19 Men’s Inter-State One Day Tournament (Siechem Trophy 2026) by recording a 32-run win over Goa, at Puducherry. Chandigarh will take on Himachal Pradesh in the final, scheduled for July 24.

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Batting first, Chandigarh posted 297 in 47.4 overs with the help of Ehit Salaria (85 off 64 balls) and Meet Dahiya (82 off 52 balls). Mihir Kudalkar (3/47) remained the pick of the bowlers.

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In reply, Goa batters were bowled out for 266 in 47.3 overs despite a fighting 80-run contribution by Vinit Kamat. Mohammed Zaid (3/42) and Rupesh Yadav (3/45) shared the wickets.

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Meanwhile, Chandigarh women suffered a 55-run defeat against Kerala in the Senior Women’s Inter-State T20 Tournament at SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry. Kerala posted a competitive 157/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Chandigarh managed 102/4.— TNS