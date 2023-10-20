Chandigarh boys lose to Himachal in T20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Chandigarh boys suffered a six-wicket defeat against Himachal Pradesh during the ingoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Mumbai. Batting first, Chandigarh scored 138/9 with the help of unbeaten Gaurav Puri (38) and Arjun Azad (28).

HP won the match as EC Sen scored 70 off 51 balls. Skipper Rishi scored unbeaten 29 off 15. Bhagmender (3/33) took most wickets. Chandigarh's next match is against Kerala on October 20. Meanwhile, Karnataka defeated Chandigarh by eight wickets in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in Vadodara.

