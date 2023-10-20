Chandigarh boys lose to Himachal in T20

Chandigarh, October 19
Chandigarh boys suffered a six-wicket defeat against Himachal Pradesh during the ingoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Mumbai. Batting first, Chandigarh scored 138/9 with the help of unbeaten Gaurav Puri (38) and Arjun Azad (28).
HP won the match as EC Sen scored 70 off 51 balls. Skipper Rishi scored unbeaten 29 off 15. Bhagmender (3/33) took most wickets. Chandigarh's next match is against Kerala on October 20. Meanwhile, Karnataka defeated Chandigarh by eight wickets in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in Vadodara.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: BusinessmanDarshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine
PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid