Chandigarh boys score 247/7 against hosts Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Chandigarh boys scored 247/7 against hosts Gujarat on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera.

Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra won the toss and elected to bat first. While the skipper managed to contribute only 13 runs to the tally, his opening partner Mohamed Arslan Khan posted 56 off 109 balls, with 10 boundaries. Arjit Singh (32 off 74 balls, with five boundaries) supported Khan to complete his half-century before falling prey to Shen Patel. The Gujarat pacer later claimed Khan’s wicket and also accounted for Ankit Kaushik (0) to reduce the side to 104/4. Later, Bhagmender Lather scored an unbeaten 68 off 113 balls, with four boundaries, with Gaurav Gambhir (6), at the draw of the stumps. Patel (4/77) claimed a maximum wickets.