Chandigarh braces for floods: DC inspects Sukhna Lake Regulatory Head

In the wake of the recent spell of heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, along with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (East), conducted an extensive field visit to Sukhna Lake Regulatory Head and other rain-affected areas of the city today. The inspection aimed to review the discharge of rainwater through the lake gates, assess damages, interact with residents, and evaluate preparedness measures undertaken by various departments.

During the visit, the officers inspected waterlogging sites, public infrastructure damages, and vulnerable locations that may pose risks in case of further heavy downpours. Directions were issued to concerned departments to ensure swift clearance of drainage channels, availability of emergency response teams, and adequate deployment of machinery for immediate relief operations.

The DC stressed the importance of seamless coordination among engineering departments, health services, police, and disaster management authorities for timely and effective response. He also underlined the significance of proactive community participation, urging citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report emergencies.

The SSP briefed about traffic regulation and safety measures in water-logged stretches, assuring that police teams are actively assisting residents in vulnerable areas. The SDM reviewed arrangements related to relief, restoration, and monitoring of critical points within the sub-division.

Precautionary measures are being implemented to minimise risks, while long-term strategies are also being drawn up to strengthen Chandigarh’s disaster resilience. Concluding the visit, the DC said, “The safety and wellbeing of every citizen remain our foremost priority. The Administration is fully committed to timely assistance, effective preparedness, and building a more resilient Chandigarh.”