DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh braces for floods: DC inspects Sukhna Lake Regulatory Head

Chandigarh braces for floods: DC inspects Sukhna Lake Regulatory Head

The officers inspected waterlogging sites, public infrastructure damages, and vulnerable locations that may pose risks in case of further heavy downpours
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Flood gates remain open at Sukhna Lake after continuous rain in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

In the wake of the recent spell of heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, along with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (East), conducted an extensive field visit to Sukhna Lake Regulatory Head and other rain-affected areas of the city today. The inspection aimed to review the discharge of rainwater through the lake gates, assess damages, interact with residents, and evaluate preparedness measures undertaken by various departments.

Advertisement

During the visit, the officers inspected waterlogging sites, public infrastructure damages, and vulnerable locations that may pose risks in case of further heavy downpours. Directions were issued to concerned departments to ensure swift clearance of drainage channels, availability of emergency response teams, and adequate deployment of machinery for immediate relief operations.

The DC stressed the importance of seamless coordination among engineering departments, health services, police, and disaster management authorities for timely and effective response. He also underlined the significance of proactive community participation, urging citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report emergencies.

Advertisement

The SSP briefed about traffic regulation and safety measures in water-logged stretches, assuring that police teams are actively assisting residents in vulnerable areas. The SDM reviewed arrangements related to relief, restoration, and monitoring of critical points within the sub-division.

Precautionary measures are being implemented to minimise risks, while long-term strategies are also being drawn up to strengthen Chandigarh’s disaster resilience. Concluding the visit, the DC said, “The safety and wellbeing of every citizen remain our foremost priority. The Administration is fully committed to timely assistance, effective preparedness, and building a more resilient Chandigarh.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts