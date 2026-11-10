Chandigarh breathes easier this Diwali, AQI improves at 3 of 6 stations

The city recorded an improvement in air quality at several locations this Diwali, with three of the six monitoring stations reporting a lower Air Quality Index (AQI) than last year. Two stations recorded almost unchanged levels, while Sector 25 witnessed an increase in pollution.

Increased public awareness, enforcement of restrictions by the Administration and adherence to the prescribed timings for bursting firecrackers appear to have contributed to the improvement.

Meanwhile, a member of the Chandigarh Crackers Association said firecrackers worth nearly Rs 5 crore were sold in the city over three days.

According to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) report, Sector 22 recorded the sharpest improvement, with the AQI dropping from 234 last year to 158 this year. Sector 17 also registered a decline from 183 to 170, while IMTECH-39 recorded a marginal improvement from 318 to 310.

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The AQI at Sector 53 remained unchanged at 304, while PEC-12 recorded 312, also unchanged from last year. However, Sector 25 witnessed an increase from 296 to 326.

The administration had permitted the bursting of green crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night.

While firecracker sounds continued late into the night in Panchkula and Mohali, noise levels in Chandigarh dropped considerably after 10 pm.

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Air quality began improving after the permitted period for bursting crackers ended. Favourable weather conditions also contributed to the improvement, with the AQI returning to the satisfactory category by 3 am on November 9. None of the monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the severe category during the period.

Green Diwali campaigns in schools, environmental awareness programmes and initiatives to educate children about the harmful effects of firecrackers have also played a role. The CPCC report highlighted growing environmental awareness, particularly among schoolchildren and young people, as a positive sign of change.

However, noise pollution remained a cause for concern. Between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night, IMTECH-39 recorded the highest noise level of 83.9 decibels, against 74.3 decibels last year.

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In Sector 22, the noise level increased from 80.7 to 81.3 decibels. Most monitoring stations recorded higher noise levels than last year. However, noise levels declined at most locations after 10 pm.