Chandigarh breathes easy as air quality improves, hits ‘satisfactory’ mark

Chandigarh, November 11

A day after rain, the air quality in the city improved drastically. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 92 around 7 pm today and remained under the “satisfactory ” category after three days.

On November 8-10, the air quality in the city had remained in the ‘poor’ category, causing breathing discomfort to residents, especially the aged, children and patients.

Earlier on Sunday, for the first time this season, the average AQI of the city was recorded at 205 due to various reasons, including change in weather, vehicular emissions and incidents of farm fire in the neighbouring areas.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, around 7 pm today, the AQI dropped to 88 at the Air Quality Monitoring Station (AQMS) in Sector 53, which is near Mohali, while the AQMS at Sector 22 recorded the AQI at 103 and it was 84 at the Sector 25 station.

Yesterday, the air quality had dropped to ‘very poor’. The maximum AQI at the Sector 22 AQMS was recorded at 364 and the minimum at 35, while at the Sector 53 station, the maximum was 368 and the minimum 72 and at Sector 25, the maximum AQI was recorded at 299 and the minimum at 137.

Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health at the Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, said the city’s AQI had improved as the dust particles and pollutants were settled down after the rain and sky remained clear during the day.

