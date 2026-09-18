Chandigarh: Brigadier duped of Rs 3.26 lakh

In yet another case of cyber fraud linked to fake Adani Gas billing applications, a Brigadier has lost Rs 3.26 lakh to unidentified fraudsters who tricked him into installing a malicious APK file on the pretext of a pending gas bill payment.

The complainant, Brig Bhup Singh Taunque, a resident Sector 47-C, alleged that he received a message purportedly from Adani Gas asking him to clear an outstanding bill. On clicking the link and installing the accompanying application, his device was compromised, allowing the fraudsters to siphon off the amount from his bank account.

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A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in this regard.