Chandigarh cab drivers end 100-day strike after action against Uber, Rapido

Cab drivers in Chandigarh today called off their 100-day protest, a day after the UT Administration suspended the licences of Uber and Rapido, taking the number of aggregators barred from operating in the city in as many months to four.

Announcing the end of the agitation, Chandigarh Cab Union president Amandeep Singh said their core demand of action against errant aggregators had been met. “Today was the 100th day of our sit-in, and it’s the 16th day of our hunger strike,” Singh said, adding that drivers had been seeking medical insurance for nearly a year and three months.

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The State Transport Authority (STA) Secretary, Nitish Singla, suspended Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd and Rapido (Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd) on September 8, invoking Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025. The orders cite failure to provide mandated driver health and term insurance, non-implementation of notified fare rates, overcharging commuters, forced subscription models and local offices found “closed/locked” during inspections in May 2026.

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The action follows the suspension of Ola in June and InDrive in August, also for six months each. With Uber and Rapido barred till March 2027, all four major aggregators now stand suspended, leaving Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited’s Bharat Taxi as the sole major platform operating in the city.

Singh said the union had repeatedly petitioned the Administration over alleged rule violations by aggregators and had specifically demanded that Uber and Rapido be stopped from operating in Chandigarh. “We want action to be taken against Uber and Rapido, and we want their service not to run in Chandigarh. We thank the Administration for acting on our demand and suspending the licences of four companies in four months,” he said.

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Singh made it clear that the protest’s core objective had not been fully achieved. Drivers are still awaiting implementation of Rs 6 lakh medical insurance, Rs 10 lakh term insurance cover and a directive for aggregator companies to run functional, round-the-clock offices in Chandigarh. “Our fight is not yet over completely,” Singh said.

The suspensions and the protest’s conclusion also put the onus back on the Administration and the aggregator companies to resolve outstanding compliance issues — mainly insurance cover and functional local offices — before any of the four platforms can seek restoration of their licences.

The STA has not indicated any timeline for review of the suspensions, which will run for six months each from their respective dates of issue. Meanwhile, the union has signalled that it will continue to press its remaining demands even after ending the sit-in, keeping the insurance and office-related issues on the Administration’s table.