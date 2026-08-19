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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Capitol Complex security plan gets panel nod at road safety meeting

Chandigarh Capitol Complex security plan gets panel nod at road safety meeting

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) has approved the comprehensive security plan of the Capitol Complex, Sector 1, Chandigarh, as proposed by the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning. The approval was granted during a meeting of the committee held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

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During the meeting, the committee was also apprised of the progress under the PM Rahat Scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims. It was stated that since the launch of the scheme, 30 cases had been registered on the TMS 2.0 portal, of which 21 had been approved.

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Reviewing road safety infrastructure in the city, the Deputy Commissioner directed that the installation of grills on the median at the Sector 29/30 traffic light point be completed within two months. The work for installation of 195 blinkers at 61 locations across V-3, V-4 and V-5 roads was also directed to be completed within one month.

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The committee further directed the departments concerned to ensure installation of adaptive traffic control (ATC) lights at Dhanas bridge, Matka Chowk and the Industrial Area Phase-I/Baltana turn. The road widening works at the airport traffic light point were also reviewed, with directions to complete the same within the stipulated timeframe.

It reviewed the action taken pursuant to the joint spot inspection of 83 fatal road crash locations across the city. It was stated that the recommended road safety measures had been implemented at 16 and 26 locations, respectively, falling under the two circle divisions. The authorities concerned were directed to expedite implementation of the remaining safety recommendations.

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Taking note of encroachments and traffic-related issues around the PGIMER, the Deputy Commissioner directed the SDM (Central) to carry out regular enforcement drives against encroachments in the area. Chandigarh Traffic Police was directed to conduct special drives against unauthorised parking of vehicles on roads to ensure smooth movement of traffic and prevent obstruction to road users.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments concerned to take coordinated and time-bound action on the decisions taken during the meeting. He particularly emphasised the need to ensure the safety of pedestrians and directed the departments to accord priority to pedestrian-friendly road infrastructure and enforcement measures.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and representatives of various departments, including the Engineering Department, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, Chandigarh Traffic Police, Health Department and other allied agencies.

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