Chandigarh: Card swapped, man loses Rs 1.9L

Chandigarh: In a case of ATM card swap, an unidentified person fraudulently withdrew Rs 1.90 lakh from the victim’s account. Nandan Singh of Khuda Lahora reported that an unidentified person exchanged his debit card at an ATM booth near his house and later withdrew the Rs 1.90 lakh from his account. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS
EV charging guns stolen
Chandigarh:Two EV charging guns have been stolen by unidentified persons. Jitendra Patel, senior project engineer, Tesco Charge Zone Limited, reported that two charging guns were stolen from electric bus charging station near the PGI’s gate No 3. The police have registered a case at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
Chess: Vedant, Alluri in lead
Chandigarh: Vedant Garg, Alluri Bhaskara, Ratna Shanmukha Reddy and Pratyaksh Goel shared lead after the end of the fifth round in the All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament at Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36. The tournament is recognised by All India Chess Federation and FIDE (World Chess Federation). TNS
Minerva FC in quarterfinals
Chandigarh: Minerva Academy FC, the defending champions, advanced to the quarterfinals of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship. Having won their all four matches, Minerva Academy FC showcased their dominance by scoring 27 goals and conceding only eight. In their latest match, Minerva Academy FC triumphed over the Champions of Karnataka, Bangalore Arrows, with a resounding 8-1 victory.
