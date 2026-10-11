Chandigarh carjacking cracked; two held in Palwal encounter

Two of the four accused in the armed carjacking at Sector 46-C, Chandigarh, were injured in an encounter with the Haryana Police in Palwal on Saturday. All four have been arrested and the stolen car has been recovered. The Chandigarh Police cracked the case within 24 hours of the incident.

The carjacking took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday near a police beat box. Mohan, a milk vendor and resident of Burail, was loading goods into his car in Sector 46-C when two armed men approached him. One of them sat in the passenger seat while the other pointed a gun at him. Mohan handed over the car, following which the accused fled the scene.

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A case under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

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A team of the District Crime Cell, Sector 24, led by Inspector Jasbir Singh, tracked the vehicle’s movement across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the police said. As the car headed towards the National Capital Region, the team contacted the Palwal Crime Branch. Before the Chandigarh team could reach the interception point, the Palwal police intercepted the suspects.

According to the Palwal police, the accused, on seeing the police pursuing them, drove towards a forest area. They allegedly hid in the forest and opened fire at the police party. The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring two accused, Lucky (24) and Roshan Acharya, in the legs. They were admitted to a hospital by the police.

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The other two accused, Sunny (23) and Khushpreet, were also arrested. All four are residents of Barnala in Punjab.

The police recovered two country-made pistols, four cartridges and three mobile phones from the accused. Both number plates had been removed from the car.

According to the police, Lucky is named in four cases registered at the Barnala City police station, Roshan Acharya in nine cases, Khushpreet in five cases and Sunny in one case. The police claimed that the accused were drug addicts and had committed the crime to fund their addiction. Further investigation is under way.