DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Carnival kicks off today

Chandigarh Carnival kicks off today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The UT Tourism Department will be organising its annual Chandigarh Carnival from November 14 to 16. As part of the event, three mega musical nights of Bollywood playback singers, including Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Harbhajan Mann, will be hosted. The Tribune is the media sponsor for the event.

Advertisement

UT Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar will inaugurate the carnival at 12 noon tomorrow at Open Ground, Opposite Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10. He will also flag off Carnival Parade.

Advertisement

From 10 am to 6 pm, various events will be organised, including the youth talent promotional stage with other activities, cultural performance, art workshop by artists from Chandigarh, Delhi, Tripura, Assam and South Korea. — TNS

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts