Chandigarh Carnival kicks off today

The UT Tourism Department will be organising its annual Chandigarh Carnival from November 14 to 16. As part of the event, three mega musical nights of Bollywood playback singers, including Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Harbhajan Mann, will be hosted. The Tribune is the media sponsor for the event.

UT Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar will inaugurate the carnival at 12 noon tomorrow at Open Ground, Opposite Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10. He will also flag off Carnival Parade.

From 10 am to 6 pm, various events will be organised, including the youth talent promotional stage with other activities, cultural performance, art workshop by artists from Chandigarh, Delhi, Tripura, Assam and South Korea. — TNS