Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the three-day Chandigarh Carnival-2022 at Open Ground here today.

Punjabi folk singer Harjit Harman performs at the Leisure Valley in Sector 10. Vicky

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the chief guest took a round of all exhibition stalls and met the participants. Various artists from Northern India are participating in the carnival. Various artists from Japan, Korea, Bangladesh & Nepal are also showcasing their talent in an art exhibition.

Purohit later flagged off the carnival parade wherein horse riders, floats, 75 dholis, etc., took part in the parade. He took a round of the vintage car exhibition. There was a huge enthusiasm among the public as the carnival is being organised after two years. Moreover, the celebrations are also organised in the Open Ground opposite the Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, New Lake in Sector 42, Botanical Garden and Sukhna Lake.

Floats made by students of the Government College of Art, Sector 10, near the Matka Chowk. Photo: Ravi Kumar

A cultural programme was also organised at New Lake, Sector 42. Artists from Northern India performed at the event.

People enjoyed a live folk performance by Harjit Harman at Open Ground in the evening. He sang a variety of Punjabi folk songs such as “Jatt 24 Carat Da, Jattiye jatt ch khot na koyi”, “Apne Chann Vapis Laija”, “Mitra Da Naa Chalda” and much more.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at a stall. Photo: Ravi Kumar

Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary-cum-Director, Tourism, said the Chandigarh Tourism had a clear mandate of cultivating tourism to the City Beautiful and attracting more national and international tourist throughout the year. Through these regular festivals and events, the Chandigarh Tourism hoped to create a lively environment in the city. The celebrations would provide an ample opportunity to visitors and tricity residents to participate in a variety of events and activities, which would promote Chandigarh as a happening city and as a hub of tourism and culture in this region.

Art exhibition

Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is once again adding significant creative hues to the three-day Chandigarh Carnival. The Akademi is holding a delightful art exhibition of the works of tricity artists and paintings of eminent and aspiring artists. To provide a befitting platform to young architects from the Chandigarh College of Architecture, their thought-provoking installations have also been included in this exhibition.

Art workshop

City art lovers will see eminent artists from Bangladesh, Nepal, Russia and South Korea painting live in the art workshop at the carnival. Artists are Mun Jang Hee from South Korea, Tatiana Svetkina from Russia, Kishor Nakami from Nepal, Mahmuda Assafra Mim from Bangladesh, Elizaveta Tarasova from Russia, Shryancy Manu from Jaipur, Devendra Shukla from Delhi and Kanchhakaji Bhasima from Nepal. Ritika Verma and Arun Kumar from Government of College of Art, Sector 10, will also be participating in the workshop. Abhay Aggarwal and Nandini Gera from Government College of Architecture, Sector 12, will display their installations.

Folk performance

Live watercolour demonstration

There will be a live watercolour demonstration by Kanchhakaji Bhasima, an artist from Nepal, at Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi pavilion on December 3 from 3 pm.