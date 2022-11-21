Chandigarh: Cash, jewellery stolen from Sector 51 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Currency, gold and diamond jewellery worth several lakhs and documents were stolen from a house in Sector 51.

Complainant Baljit Singh claimed an unidentified suspect stole his 1,000 Canadian and 1,000 US dollars, Rs 10,000 in cash, gold jewellery and some documents from his almirah on November 18. His sister’s suitcase containing 6,200 US dollars, jewellery and documents and his friend’s bag containing gold and diamond jewellery were stolen.

His family and his sister, an NRI, had the left house around 6.55 pm to see a dentist. On return around 8.40 pm, they found the house ransacked. A case has been registered at Sector 49 police station.

