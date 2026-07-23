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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh CBI court adjourns hearing in DIG Bhullar bribery case as witness falls ill

Chandigarh CBI court adjourns hearing in DIG Bhullar bribery case as witness falls ill

Punjab Police DIG allegedly demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:27 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The CBI court has adjourned the hearing to August 12.
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The Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, on Thursday adjourned hearing in the bribery case of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda to August 12 after two prosecution witnesses, Shubham Angural and Prashant Kumar Gaurav, failed to appear before the court.

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While framing charges against the accused for commission of offences punishable under Section 61(2) of BNS, read with 7 & 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), the court had summoned two witnesses on Thursday. However, the prosecution sought the adjournment as witness Prashant Kumar had been transferred from Chandigarh, while witness Angural sought exemption on medical grounds. The court said the witness was unable to appear before the court as he was suffering from viral fever. Though the medical report of the witness was not annexed with the application, the request was considered by the court.

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Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, along with counsels SPS Bhullar, HS Dhanoa and Sumesh Jain, were physically produced before the court. On the request of the defence counsels, they were allowed to interact with the accused persons inside the court for a few minutes.

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The CBI Court on Wednesday allowed applications of Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda for them to be physically present during the hearing. The FIR in the case was registered based on the complaint of Akash Batta, alleging that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station and ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the business of the complainant.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Bhullar’s alleged aide Krishanu Sharda was apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5,00,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was arrested on the same day and the chargesheet under Section 193 of the BNSS was filed on December 03, 2025.

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