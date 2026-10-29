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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh CBI court denies bail to advocate accused of demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe

Chandigarh CBI court denies bail to advocate accused of demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe

The CBI arrested the two accused in August 2026 following a complaint received from Harsimranjit Singh of Firozpur Cit

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Following an investigation, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly arrested the accused with Rs 4 lakh. Pic: iStock
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The CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed the bail application of advocate Jatin Salwan, who was arrested along with his alleged aide, Satnam Singh, in a case involving the alleged demand for a Rs 30-lakh bribe in exchange for a favourable order in a divorce matter before a Bathinda court.

The CBI arrested the two accused in August 2026 following a complaint received from Harsimranjit Singh of Firozpur City. In his written complaint dated August 13, 2025, he alleged that an advocate had demanded Rs 30 lakh to secure a favourable order in his cousin sister’s divorce case by using his personal influence over the judicial officer posted at Bathinda.

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Following an investigation, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly arrested the accused with Rs 4 lakh.

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In the FIR, the CBI claimed that a recorded conversation clearly showed Salwan demanding a bribe of Rs 30 lakh to secure a favourable order in the divorce case by using his influence over the judicial officer posted at Bathinda.

Counsel for the accused argued that Salwan had been falsely implicated in the case.

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Opposing the bail plea, Public Prosecutor Narender Singh argued that the case was not an ordinary corruption matter involving an insignificant amount. He described it as a disturbing instance in which an advocate, an officer of the court, had allegedly demanded a Rs 30-lakh bribe by explicitly citing his personal influence over a judicial officer and promising a favourable order through corrupt and illegal means.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that the recovery witness and the shadow witness were yet to be examined. It noted that they were vulnerable witnesses and that the possibility of the accused influencing them, if released on bail at this stage, could not be ruled out.

The court also referred to the alleged conduct of the accused in demanding the bribe in the name of a judicial officer, despite being fully aware of the consequences.

In view of these considerations, the court dismissed the bail application.

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