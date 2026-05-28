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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: CBI to take handwriting sample of former officer

Chandigarh: CBI to take handwriting sample of former officer

Rs 116-cr Smart City scam

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:24 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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The CBI Court has allowed an application of the CBI for taking specimen signatures and handwriting samples of Nalini Malik, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Smart City Company Limited (SCCL). She is in the CBI custody for the Rs 116-crore fund scam.

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The case, which was registered by the economic offences police station, Sector 17, was later handed over to the CBI on the recommendation of UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. The CBI said the specimen signatures and handwriting samples of the accused were required for further investigation.

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After hearing the arguments, the Special Judge, CBI Court, said the accused had no objection to furnishing her specimen signatures and handwriting samples, and her statement in this regard was recorded separately.

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The specimen signatures are significant in view of the fact that the investigating agency has started matching handwriting of all accused with the original copies of note sheets, files relating to the opening, operation and closure of bank accounts maintained by the CSCL with IDFC First Bank and other banks.

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