Chandigarh celebrates 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiastic participation

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria attended the State-level celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga as the Chief Guest and urged people to make yoga a part of their everyday lives. He said yoga is not just about physical exercise but a way of life that helps keep the body healthy, the mind calm and life balanced.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the nation from the national celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road, Kolkata, held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. Describing Yoga as a force that unites humanity, he said, “Yoga connects everyone; Yoga brings everyone together,” and emphasised that yoga enables people to remain healthy, active and energetic at every stage of life.

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Extending greetings on the occasion, the Administrator said that regular practice of yoga can help people lead healthier and happier lives. He said the Chandigarh Administration is working to make yoga accessible to every section of society through its “Yoga 365” initiative so that yoga becomes a year-round practice and not just a one-day event.

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The Administrator also highlighted the Administration’s efforts to strengthen AYUSH-based healthcare services through integrated hospitals, mobile medical units and wellness programmes for people of all age groups.

On the occasion, Kataria felicitated Chandigarh’s young Yogasana achievers: Anushka Sharma, Abhay Mishra and Dev for their outstanding performances at national and international competitions. He also honoured representatives of 14 organisations and institutions for their contribution to promoting yoga in the city. Appreciating the efforts of the AYUSH Department, yoga trainers, voluntary organisations, and educational institutions, the Administrator called upon citizens, especially the youth, to adopt yoga as a way of life and contribute to building a healthy, capable, and prosperous Chandigarh.

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The Administrator was accompanied by Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Sports Secretary Prerna Puri, Secretary, Hospitality, Swapnil M Naik, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, along with other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and a large number of participants.