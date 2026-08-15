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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh celebrates 80th Independence Day; August 17 declared holiday in all schools

Chandigarh celebrates 80th Independence Day; August 17 declared holiday in all schools

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, awarded commendation certificates to 37 employees and citizens for outstanding services in public service, art and culture, social service, and sports

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:52 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Shri H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, DGP Chandigarh, and other senior officers were present during the function. Tribune photo
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The Chandigarh Administration today celebrated the 80th Independence Day with full patriotic fervour at Parade Ground, Sector-17. The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, was the chief guest.

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He also announced a holiday on Monday, August 17, in all schools in Chandigarh — government, government-aided and private.

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Before proceeding to Parade Ground, the Administrator laid a wreath at War Memorial in Bougainvillea Garden, in memory of the brave members of the Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

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The celebrations began with the unfurling of the national flag by the Administrator, followed by the national anthem and inspection of the Guard of Honour. This was followed by a march past by contingents of Police, Armed Forces, NCC cadets and other participating groups.

The Administrator awarded commendation certificates to 37 employees and citizens for outstanding services in public service, art and culture, social service, and sports. He also conferred the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/Meritorious Services on 22 Chandigarh Police personnel. One Chandigarh Police employee was awarded the President’s Police Medal.

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Shri H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, DGP Chandigarh, and other senior officers were present during the function.

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