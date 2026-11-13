Chandigarh: Census training begins; population count from January 25

A two-day training programme for Charge Level Officials under Phase II of Census 2027 began at the UT Guest House today to strengthen their preparedness for the forthcoming exercise.

The programme familiarised officials with operational procedures, digital platforms and administrative responsibilities, with emphasis on coordination, accuracy and data quality. Theoretical sessions were supplemented with live demonstrations and practical exercises.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Principal Census Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, said the credibility of the Census, which forms the basis of evidence-based governance and national planning, depended on the accuracy of data collected at the ground level. He said the preparedness of Charge Level Officials would directly influence the quality, timeliness and reliability of the exercise.

The second phase of Census 2027, covering population enumeration, will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027. Residents will have the option of self-enumeration from January 10 to 24, before the door-to-door exercise.

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As per the notification, the revisional round of population enumeration will take place from March 1 to 5, 2027. The reference date for the Census has been fixed as midnight of March 1, 2027, while the homeless population will be enumerated on the night of February 28.

The first phase, covering house listing and housing census, has been completed. A total of 2,054 house-listing blocks were created and 2,373 personnel deployed.