Chandigarh: Chain snatched in Sector 34

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A scooter-borne miscreant allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman. A Nayagaon resident in her complainant claimed the suspect sped away after snatching her chain near a petrol station in Sector 34. The victim failed to note down the registration number of the scooter. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Two POs held from Kansal

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders have been arrested by the UT police. Ankhe, alias Ravinder (34), a resident of Kansal; and Kamlesh, alias Nisha (30), a resident of Baddi, HP, were booked in a case registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The two were declared POs in March 2022. Both accused were arrested from Kansal on Wednesday. TNS

Car number plate stolen

Chandigarh: The police have booked an unidentified person for stealing a registration plate of a car. Complainant Raghav Khurana alleged the front plate of his car parked at the GMCH-32 was stolen. A case has been registered. TNS

Panjab varsity to hold trials

Chandigarh: Panjab University, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, will organise trials at the main grounds on the campus on April 27 (physical fitness test) and on April 28 (game test) in the disciplines of kabaddi, volleyball, hockey and gymnastics under the Khelo India Scheme. Documents, including two passport-size photographs, Aadhaar card and sports certificate (if any), are required for participation. Boys and girls in the age category 12-18 years are advised to reach at the main grounds near on April 27 (10 am) with complete documents. TNS

Awareness programme

Mohali: Legend Boxing and Fitness Academy organised a sports awareness programme. A large number of children participated in it. Coach Kunal Nahar said the purpose of the programme was to inform children about the importance of sports in life. Coach Shiv Singh, a Dronacharya recipient, along with coach Davinder Singh Negi, interacted with the students. TNS

Cricket trials on April 22

Mohali: Mohali Cricket Association will organise trials to select the U-19 cricket team the Inter-District Tournament on April 22 (9 am) at Satya School of Cricket, Sector 66-A, Kambala village, Rurki Road. Players born on or after September 1, 2004, will be eligible. Also, those born, residing and studying continuously for one year prior to the year of the tournament in Mohali district will be eligible for the trials. Aspirants should carry required documents. TNS

Tiger 11 win PU cricket meet

Chandigarh: Tiger 11 won the Panjab University Open Cricket Tournament Cup by registering a 47-run win over Friends Kinnaur. A total of 16 teams took part in the tournament. Kirpalijit Singh was declared the Man of the Tournament, while Gollu from Tiger 11 was adjudged as the Best Batsman. Sugam won the Best Bowler award.