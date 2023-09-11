Chandigarh: Change dog bylaws, demands FOSWAC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

Concerned about increasing stray dog bite incidents, members of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), during its executive meeting today, called for changes in the dog bylaws to curb the menace.

Addressing the gathering at Sector 35, Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the association, said, “Stray dog menace is going on unabated and every day, dog bite cases are increasing. The residents, specially senior citizens and children, are scared of going out. The Municipal Corporation has miserably failed in tackling the issue.

“The corporation always escapes from its responsibility by quoting some law related to the prevention of cruelty towards animals. The civic rights of human beings are at stake in view this law. The time has come that this law should be revoked immediately to protect the city residents.”

He appealed to the animal lovers to adopt stray dogs and take these home so that this menace could be put to an end. Area councillor Prem Lata, who was also present during the meeting, said she recently had to use a stick to save herself from pack of dogs. Pack of dogs chased residents and sometime even bite them. “Are human lives not important,” she asked.

Bittu also raised concerns about the increasing number of rehris in the city, alleging that a huge amount of money was illegally collected to allowing these vendors to operate.

Shikha Nijahwan, president of the Sector 27 RWA, said despite bringing to the knowledge of the MC, her sector is still getting muddy and contaminated water supply. Residents have to run taps for a long time to get normal water supply.

Another member, Kamaljeet Singh Panchhi, said the Administration was unnecessarily harassing residents by not allowing floor-wise registry. But at the same time, the Chandigarh Housing Corporation is selling apartments floor-wise. Prof AS Bhatia, from Sector 21, said the lights in the parks remained on during daytime. The MC should instruct the officials concerned to change the timers according to the need.

During the second part of the meeting, a team of the Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, led by Dr Brij Bhushan, in collaboration with an NGO, made a presentation on electrical vehicles.

