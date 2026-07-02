Chandigarh Chief Engineer holds review meeting over monsoon readiness

Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora today chaired a comprehensive review meeting with councillors and senior officials to assess development works and monsoon preparedness, arrangements in ward Nos. 1, 2, 33, 34 and 35.

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The meeting was attended by councillors Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Jaswinder Kaur and Kanwarjeet Singh, along with officials from various engineering and civic departments.

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Detailed discussions focussed on the cleaning of stormwater drains, prevention of waterlogging, road repairs and other essential civic services. The councillors presented ward-specific development priorities and public grievances for prompt redress.

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The Chief Engineer directed all officials concerned to complete monsoon preparedness works within the stipulated timelines and ensure swift resolution of public complaints.

He also said that the MC had introduced a weekly Wednesday review mechanism, under which councillors from five wards would meet with officials every week to monitor development projects, review public issues and strengthen coordination for faster delivery of civic services.