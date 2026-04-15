Chandigarh Chief Secretary flags delay in Dadumajra legacy waste processing, orders strict timeline compliance

Taking a serious view of the delay in processing and disposal of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground in Chandigarh, Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad on Wednesday directed Municipal Corporation officials to expedite the work and complete it within ten days.

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Sources said that following a recent meeting on the issue, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora directed concerned officers of the Solid Waste Management wing to inspect the site on a daily basis and ensure that daily waste processing targets are achieved without any failure.

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Besides this, the Chief Engineer also directed that action be taken against the defaulting agency and that it be blacklisted after following due procedure.

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The order states that compliance must be ensured in letter and spirit to avoid disciplinary action against delinquent officials. The bio-mining of legacy waste at the dumping ground is under the scanner of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi also conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Dadumajra dumping ground a few days ago and issued strict directions to complete bio-mining and clearance of legacy waste by April 30.

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During the visit, the Mayor reviewed ongoing bio-mining operations, assessed the pace of waste processing, and interacted with officials and ground staff.

The Municipal Corporation has repeatedly missed deadlines for clearing garbage from the dumping ground.

The MC had earlier fixed a deadline of May 31, 2025, for clearing the garbage mountain, later revised it to July 31, 2025. In September 2025, in reply to a notice from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), it stated that the remaining 60,000 MT would be remediated by November 30, 2025.

Officials claimed that Dump one and Dump two have already been fully cleared. Dump one, which had five lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste, was cleared within 39 months. Similarly, Dump two, comprising 8 lakh MT, was cleared in 26 months at a processing rate of 30,770 MT per month. However, Dump three has not been cleared so far.