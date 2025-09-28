DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma transferred, appointed Delhi Chief Secretary

Chandigarh Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma transferred, appointed Delhi Chief Secretary

Verma will take charge with effect from October 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later

Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:24 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
UT Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma chairs a meeting. File photo
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer of senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma (AGMUT:1992) from Chandigarh to Delhi, appointing him as the Chief Secretary of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

According to the order issued on Saturday, Verma will take charge with effect from October 1, 2025, or from the date of his joining, whichever is later.

The transfer was approved by the competent authority and notified through Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi.

Verma, a 1992-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently serving in Chandigarh. His appointment as Delhi’s top bureaucrat comes at a crucial juncture, with the administration focusing on several governance and policy matters in the national capital.

The order was signed by Anish Muraleedharan, Director (S), Ministry of Home Affairs.

