Chandigarh: CII-AIBC boot camp explores India-Australia business ties

To explore opportunities to deepen India-Australia business ties, a CII-Australia India Business Council (AIBC) North India Boot Camp was held in Chandigarh on Thursday. Hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at its Northern Region headquarters, the boot camp brought together senior representatives of governments, trade and investment institutions and industry from both countries.

CII Northern Region chairperson and Samtel Avionics MD and CEO Puneet Kaura, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green and Chandigarh MP and India-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group chairperson Manish Tewari were among the attendees of the meet.

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