Chandigarh: CITCO staffer among 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons, including a CITCO employee, have been booked for Rs 29,200 fraud. Vikram Singh Virk, DGM, Hotel Shivalikview, alleged Brijender Mohan, a junior assistant who was then posted as a storekeeper, in connivance with Ishwar Trading Co, Sector 32, raised fake bills to dupe CITCO. A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 120-B of IPC at Sector 17 police station. TNS

Notices to 307 illegal colonies

Mohali: There are 307 illegal housing colonies in Kharar and a list of violators had been submitted to higher officials, said an MC official. Notices had been sent by the administration and MC asking these to complete paperwork and pay dues to avoid action. TNS

Sec 32 resident conned online

Chandigarh: A Sector 32 resident lost Rs 2 lakh in an online fraud. Complainant Anjana Jain stated that she had received a call from someone, who asked her to click on a link to update the KYC. She claimed that neither she clicked on the link nor shared any OTP, but still money was siphoned off from her bank account. A police complaint was made following which an investigation has been initiated. TNS

Postal dept competition

Chandigarh: Pranav Dhiman, a student from Mohali, got the first rank in the state-level “Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Competition-2022-23”. The competition was organised by the Department of Posts, Sector 17, Chandigarh. He has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000. A large number of students participated in the competition. Pranav has now qualified for the Dhai Akhar National Letter Writing Competition. TNS

Airtel launches 5G service

Chandigarh: Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecommunication services providers, on Thursday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G Internet service in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost for the time being. Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO (Upper North), Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel customers in these three cities can now enjoy speed up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speed. It will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” TNS

City Bodybuilder bags overall title

Chandigarh: City bodybuilder Devank was declared the overall winner in the Mr Tricity Bodybuilding Championship. A trainee of Bon Sante gym, he bagged the title in the individual and overall category. Devank has bagged the Mr Chandigarh trophy several times and also won a silver medal in the Mr Universe Bodybuilding Championship. He has been trained by bodybuilding coach Sunil Walia. “I had prepared a lot for this. Diet plays a big role and I completely stayed on protein and fibre diet. Apart from this, I trained twice a day under coach Sunil Walia,” said Devank, who is now preparing to participate in the Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Championship in March. TNS

Badminton assn honours players

Mohali: The Mohali District Badminton Association honoured five players who brought laurels to the district and were selected for the 45th India Masters (Veteran) National Badminton Championship. Top five players - Sarabhjt Singh (Garry), Mandeep Singh Kang, Nalni Malik, Rucha Joshi and Akash Walia - from Mohali district were selected in the Indian Oil Punjab State Masters Badminton Championship held at Jalandhar. All these players will now represent Punjab in the 45th National Badminton Championship to be held in Goa. The Mohali District Badminton Association honoured these players with cash prizes.