Chandigarh Civic body floats RFP for waste processing plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Aiming towards addressing the waste management problems of the city and improving the living conditions of residents of Dadu Majra and other adjoining areas, the municipal corporation (MC) today floated the request for proposal (RFP) for the selection of concessionaire for establishment of an integrated waste processing plant of 550 TPD capacity along with operation and maintenance of existing three garbage transfer stations for 17 years (two years for plant construction, 15 years for operations and maintenance).

Sharing this, Mayor Anup Gupta said after getting nod from the MC House, they had finally floated the RFP. He said the plant was to be constructed on a design, finance, own, operate and transfer basis.

He said the agency had to construct the plant within two years on a 15 acre site at Dadu Majra. Land measuring 20 acres had recently been reclaimed through bioremediation and would be utilised for the setting up of the plant.

The Mayor said the integrated solid waste management plant for processing dry and wet waste would have an initial capacity of 550 TPD and an additional capacity of 25% TPD.

IIT, Ropar, has drafted the detailed project report and the RFP on the technology as recommended by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The high-power technical committee approved the RFP vetted by NEERI. The House had also approved the project.

He said as per technology recommended by NEERI and accepted by the committee, the wet waste was to be processed and bio CNG was to be produced. The dry waste would be processed and RDF produced, which would be supplied to cement plants as fuel. The Mayor stated it would be a state-of-the-art facility compliant with most stringent norms of the pollution control board and other regulatory authorities.