Chandigarh Civic body gets 268 firemen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

As many as 268 firemen have been appointed by the Municipal Corporation. They had cleared their exam recently and were handed over appointment letters by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during a special orientation programme held at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38-C here today.

MP Kirron Kher, who was present on the occasion, said in the interest of public welfare, special services were being rendered by the fire brigade, which was a job of high responsibility.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the fire brigade started its operations in Chandigarh in 1956 with only one trailer pump housed at the Water Works Complex, Sector 12. Now, the brigade had 197 fire personnel and 49 fire vehicles at seven fire stations in the UT. Though the total sanctioned strength of firemen was 358, only 98 firemen had been on the job of late.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the newly recruits would be imparted rigorous training at various fire stations to prepare them to meet the requirements of the peculiar nature of duty as well as to enable them to handle the latest firefighting machinery and equipment to save the valuable lives and property in the City Beautiful.

She said the fire brigade was also procuring state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to cope with firefighting challenges in modern constructions and associated materials. The augmentation of workforce would result in increasing the effectiveness of the fire and rescue services, she added.MP Kirron Kher and UT Adviser Dharam Pal were also present on the occasion.