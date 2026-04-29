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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh civic body honours ‘swachhta doots’

Chandigarh civic body honours ‘swachhta doots’

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, today felicitated dedicated ‘swachhta doots’ in recognition of their exemplary contribution towards cleanliness and public awareness across the city. MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, along with senior officials, honoured active citizens for their outstanding role in promoting hygiene and community participation.

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Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the following individuals, recognising them as “swachhata doots” for their consistent efforts: Kamaljit Singh Panchi, Praveen Duggal, Yashpal Yadav, Sikha Nijhavan, Rashmi Sharma, Arvind Singh, Anumeha Bhagat, Sheema Chaudhary and Meenu Wadhra.

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