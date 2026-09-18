Chandigarh civic body issues notices to 500 property tax defaulters

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has started issuing notices to property tax defaulters. Over 500 property owners have been asked to clear their pending dues.

An MC officer said the defaulters would be given the time prescribed under the law to pay the outstanding amount. If they failed to do so, the corporation would initiate attachment proceedings against their properties.

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Under Section 138 of the Municipal Act, the MC Commissioner is authorised to attach, sell or seal the property of a tax defaulter.

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The notices were issued after the corporation prepared an updated list of defaulters, calculating their outstanding dues on the basis of the revised tax rates.

The MC had earlier given property owners two months to deposit the tax without penalty.

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The civic body is also facing a major challenge in recovering property tax from major defaulters, including government departments and educational institutions such as Panjab University (PU), the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Punjab Engineering College (PEC), against which dues worth crores of rupees are pending. Departments of Punjab, Haryana and the UT have been delaying payments for various reasons.

Panjab University, with property tax dues of about Rs 73 crore, is the biggest defaulter on the MC’s list for the 2026-27 financial year.

The PU is followed by the UT Engineering Department, PGIMER and PEC.

Property tax is a major source of revenue for the civic body. The MC has collected Rs 68 crore in property tax so far during the current financial year.